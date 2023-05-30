Tiruchengode GH gets CT scan centre; new buildings added to 2 PHCs in Namakkal

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated several healthcare facilities including a new CT scan centre at Tiruchengode Government Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, and other buildings at two Government Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in Namakkal.

The new CT scan centre has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.10 crore by the National Welfare Board at Tiruchengode GH in Namakkal.

An additional building at Seetharampalayam Government UPHC was set up for Rs 40 lakh and a building for the Public Health Unit at Kokkarayanpet Government PHC was set up for Rs 50 lakh on Sunday.

“A new blood bank for Rs 30 lakh is being constructed in Chinnapendyal. Steps are also being taken to purchase advanced medical equipment for the Infant Care Units in Tiruchengode GH. A 50-bed multidisciplinary hospital building will be constructed here,” said Subramanian.

Since Tiruchengode attracts a lot of pilgrims, he added that it was important to strengthen the medical infrastructure of the GH there. “A CT scan centre will benefit all the people who visit the place from other places. As per the announcements in the assembly, we’ll be setting up district headquarters hospitals in 25 places,” elaborated the Health Minister.

“Orders have been issued for the construction of new buildings and the files have been sent to the finance department for approval. In 10 days, those works will be completed and soon, construction of the hospital will begin.”

Public health unit buildings will be constructed in Rasipuram for Rs 36.50 crore and the foundation stone for that will be laid very soon.

A few other buildings will be constructed in Pillanallur and Eranapuram for 50 lakh each, Namakrippet for Rs 60 lakh, Puduchatram for Rs 22.75 lakh and also in Manikampalayam for Rs 80 lakh.

—Health Minister Ma Subramanian