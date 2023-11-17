Tiruchengode couple drowns during swim lessons in well

COIMBATORE: A couple met with their watery grave, when the man tried to teach his wife to swim in a well in Namakkal on Wednesday.

Police said Somasundaram, 35 from Karukkampalayam Pudur in Erode and working in a powerloom unit in Tiruchengode took his wife Maheshwari, 29 to a well to teach her swimming around evening. The couple was staying with their two children; a boy aged eight years and a four year old girl at ‘Panneer Kuthipalayam’ area in Tiruchengode. As Maheshwari was passionate to learn swimming, her husband took her to a nearby farm well.

While learning to swim, the woman drowned and Somasundaram, who attempted to rescue her also died. As the couple didn’t return home, the villagers informed the Tiruchengode rural police.

The rescue personnel managed to retrieve the body of the woman first and drained out the water from the well to trace Somasundaram’s body, which was stuck in slush. The Tiruchengode police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.