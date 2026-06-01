Tiruchengode: College student dies after getting trapped in temple chariot wheel

COIMBATORE: An 18 year old college student died and another injured after they got caught between a moving chariot of Arthanareeswarar Temple in Tiruchengode in Namakkal and a wall on Sunday.
The chariot procession, conducted as part of the ‘Vaikasi Ther Thiruvizha’ that began on 22 May was inaugurated by Health Minister KG Arunraj. As the chariot moved through the East Car Street, the two youths identified as G Harshavardhan, 18, a first year student of a private engineering college from Kootappalli and another youth Sasthigan, 19 from Tiruchengode was trapped between the chariot wheel and wall in the narrow space.
Both the injured were rushed to Tiruchengode Government Hospital and then to Salem Government Hospital, however Harshavardhan succumbed to injuries, while Sasthigan has been shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.
Following the tragedy, the procession was halted for nearly two hours. The Tiruchengode police registered a case and further investigations are on. The Health Minister KG Arunraj and Commercial Taxes Minister Logesh Tamilselvan visited the Salem GH and consoled the bereaved family members.