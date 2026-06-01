Tiruchengode: College student dies after getting trapped in temple chariot wheel

The chariot procession, conducted as part of the ‘Vaikasi Ther Thiruvizha’ that began on 22 May was inaugurated by Health Minister KG Arunraj. As the chariot moved through the East Car Street, the two youths identified as G Harshavardhan, 18, a first year student of a private engineering college from Kootappalli and another youth Sasthigan, 19 from Tiruchengode was trapped between the chariot wheel and wall in the narrow space.