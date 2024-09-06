Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli passenger train cancelled for 25 days; check details here

CHENNAI: The passenger train service between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli will be suspended for 25 days due to yard restructuring work at Tirunelveli junction.

The suspension will be effective from September 9 to October 3.

Typically, the train departs from Tiruchendur at 8:30 am and arrives at Tirunelveli junction by 10:00 am, and then returns from there at 4:30 pm to reach Tiruchendur in the evening.

During the restructuring period, both of these trains will be halted.

In addition to this service, the Tiruchendur Express to Chennai and the Palaruvi Express to Palakkad in Kerala will also be affected, as these trains operate on this route.

The Southern Railway has stated that other trains operating on the Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli route at different times will continue to run as scheduled.