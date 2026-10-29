Tiruchendur temple to set up tents at 16 locations for Kanda Sashti

What arrangements are being made for devotees during Kanda Sashti?

The municipality and the Water Supply and Drainage Board will provide five lakh litres of drinking water daily at 30 locations across the municipal area and temple premises.

A total of 919 personnel will be deployed for sanitation work during the festival. The team will comprise 130 municipal cleanliness workers, 339 temple cleanliness workers and 450 additional special workers.

The Health Department will carry out mosquito-control spraying, while medical teams will be stationed at three locations within the temple premises. Ambulances will be kept ready at six locations.

Four fire engines will be stationed across the town and temple area. For the safety of devotees, CCTV cameras will be installed at 493 locations.