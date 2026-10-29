Tiruchendur temple to set up tents at 16 locations for Kanda Sashti

CHENNAI: Temporary tents will be set up at 11 additional locations, taking the total number of places available for devotees observing the Kanda Sashti fast to 16, at the Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the decision was taken at a consultation meeting held at the temple auditorium on October 28.
The Kanda Sashti festival will be held from November 10 to 21, with more than 15 lakh devotees expected to participate in the Soorasamharam, the main event of the festival, on November 15.
The municipality and the Water Supply and Drainage Board will provide five lakh litres of drinking water daily at 30 locations across the municipal area and temple premises.
A total of 919 personnel will be deployed for sanitation work during the festival. The team will comprise 130 municipal cleanliness workers, 339 temple cleanliness workers and 450 additional special workers.
The Health Department will carry out mosquito-control spraying, while medical teams will be stationed at three locations within the temple premises. Ambulances will be kept ready at six locations.
Four fire engines will be stationed across the town and temple area. For the safety of devotees, CCTV cameras will be installed at 493 locations.
The temple complex currently has permanent shelters at five locations for devotees observing the Kanda Sashti fast.
The temple complex has 325 permanent toilets, and another 300 temporary toilets will be provided for devotees during the festival.