Tiruchendur temple introduces timing restrictions for evening darshan; check details here

Temple cites delay in rituals

According to the temple authorities, devotees entering the queues after the evening cut-off often remain inside the temple corridors beyond the notified closing time. This has led to repeated arguments with officials, as devotees insist on being allowed to have darshan even after the scheduled closure.

The administration explained that evening rituals, including the screening of the sanctum during the night abhishekam, significantly slow the movement of devotees. As a result, pilgrims who enter the queues around 6.30 pm and 7 pm generally complete their darshan only by around 9 pm.

Officials said the new entry restrictions are intended to ensure that devotees who have already entered the queues are able to complete their worship without disruption, while also allowing the temple to conduct the Palliyarai ritual and close the shrine as per established practice.