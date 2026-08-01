Tiruchendur temple introduces timing restrictions for evening darshan; check details here

CHENNAI: The administration of the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur has introduced time restrictions for devotees entering the darshan queues during the evening, a move that has surprised many pilgrims.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the new timings have been implemented to regulate heavy crowds and ensure the temple's daily rituals are completed on schedule.
As per a press release issued by the temple administration, devotees will henceforth be allowed to join the paid darshan queue only until 6.30 pm, while entry into the general darshan queue will be permitted only until 7 pm. The temple has also clarified that these timings may be revised on festival days and other special occasions depending on the volume of devotees.
The administration said the temple doors are officially scheduled to close at 9 pm every day. However, on days witnessing a large influx of devotees, admissions into the queues beyond the prescribed time have resulted in darshan continuing well past midnight.
According to the temple authorities, devotees entering the queues after the evening cut-off often remain inside the temple corridors beyond the notified closing time. This has led to repeated arguments with officials, as devotees insist on being allowed to have darshan even after the scheduled closure.
The administration explained that evening rituals, including the screening of the sanctum during the night abhishekam, significantly slow the movement of devotees. As a result, pilgrims who enter the queues around 6.30 pm and 7 pm generally complete their darshan only by around 9 pm.
Officials said the new entry restrictions are intended to ensure that devotees who have already entered the queues are able to complete their worship without disruption, while also allowing the temple to conduct the Palliyarai ritual and close the shrine as per established practice.
The temple administration has installed notice boards within the premises informing devotees of the revised timings and the reasons behind the decision. It has urged devotees to plan their visit accordingly, particularly on days that witness heavy footfall.
Despite the clarification, the sudden announcement has come as a surprise to many devotees visiting the famous Murugan temple. Several pilgrims have expressed concern over the restrictions, saying the revised timings could affect those travelling from distant places who reach the temple only during the evening hours.
The Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, attracts thousands of devotees every day, with the numbers swelling considerably during weekends, holidays and festival seasons