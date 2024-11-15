Tiruchendur temple devotees restricted from staying overnight at seashore as rains lash district

CHENNAI: The have banned pilgrims from staying overnight at the beach following continuous rainfall in the town and across Thoothukudi district, said a Maalaimalar report.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the devotees.

It is a common belief among devotees that spending the night on the beach during full moon days (Pournami) and offering prayers at the sea-facing Tiruchendur Murugan temple will bring wish fulfillment. As Karthika Pournami is observed today (15.11.2024), there has been a surge in pilgrim footfall at the famed shrine.

However, even amidst persistent rain through the night and in the day, devotees were seen continuing their worship of Lord Murugan, the report added.

In light of this situation, the police have urged the pilgrims to prioritise their safety and refrain from camping at the beach during adverse weather.