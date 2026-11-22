Singers Pushpavanam Kuppusamy and Velmurugan took part in a devotional music programme on November 15, when the temple held the Soorasamharam, the high point of the festival. During the concert, the singers called out wishes for the Chief Minister and the minister to live long.

Several political parties and Hindu organisations condemned the slogans, and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Both singers subsequently expressed regret and offered explanations for their remarks.

In a statement referring to the November 15 concert, the temple administration said the slogans and the public criticism they had drawn had damaged the shrine’s reputation. It asked artistes taking part in future programmes to confine their performances to devotional songs and chants and to avoid verses unrelated to worship.