Tiruchendur-Nellai passenger trains cancelled for three days due to track maintenance

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has cancelled passenger train services between Tiruchendur and Nellai Junction for three days due to track maintenance work being carried out at Nellai Junction.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a statement issued by the Southern Railway's Thoothukudi division, the Tiruchendur-Nellai Passenger (56004) and Nellai Junction-Tiruchendur Passenger (56003) will remain cancelled from June 12 to June 14.
Railway officials said the cancellations are necessary to facilitate maintenance works on the railway tracks at Nellai Junction.
In addition to the cancellations, the Tiruchendur-Nellai Passenger (56752) will be partially cancelled between Seydunganallur and Nellai Junction on June 14.
Similarly, the Nellai-Tiruchendur Passenger (56753) will be partially cancelled between Nellai Junction and Seydunganallur on the same day.
Southern Railway has advised passengers travelling on the affected routes to check train schedules in advance and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.
The maintenance work is being undertaken to improve track safety and operational efficiency in the section, railway officials said.