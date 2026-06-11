Tiruchendur-Nellai passenger trains cancelled for three days due to track maintenance

Services cancelled from June 12 to 14

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a statement issued by the Southern Railway's Thoothukudi division, the Tiruchendur-Nellai Passenger (56004) and Nellai Junction-Tiruchendur Passenger (56003) will remain cancelled from June 12 to June 14.

Railway officials said the cancellations are necessary to facilitate maintenance works on the railway tracks at Nellai Junction.