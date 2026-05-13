Tirchy: Trailer detaches from lorry, kills woman, hurts 2

TIRUCHY: A woman was killed, and two were injured when a tractor-trailer detached from the vehicle and hit them in Thanjavur on Tuesday.
Karthik (22) of Thuraiyur was driving a tractor owned by Thesingu from the locality, when the tractor-trailer suddenly detached and hit Kalyani (55) and Janaki (60), residents from Nandavanam near Kumbakonam, while they were walking along the road after having a tea from a stall.
Kalyani died on the spot, and Janaki sustained severe injuries. The vehicle toppled, causing severe injuries to Karthik.
Locals rushed Karthik and Janaki to Kumbakonam GH.
The Natchiyarkoil police retrieved the body of Kalyani and rushed it to the Kumbakonam GH.
Further probe is under way.