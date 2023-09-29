Tipplers to offset Tasmac’s loss due to shops’ closure

CHENNAI: Bad news awaits tipplers in State as the liquor prices are in for yet another hike with the government looking at avenues to compensate for the losses incurred following the closure of 500 Tasmac outlets. The hike will not spare the prices of beer either, it is learnt.

Last time, the liquor prices were increased in March 2022 by up to Rs 80, irrespective of the brands. This time, the hike may not be that high, sources said.

In addition, in July 2023, the State government increased the price of Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL) from Rs 10 to Rs 320 per bottle, according to the brand and quantity.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the monopoly agency in selling liquor in the State, seeking anonymity, said, “A recent high-level review meeting discussed increasing the price of liquor for this year”.

Pointing out that as of March 31, 2023, the number of Tasmac shops was 5,329, the official said following public pressure, about 500 liquor shops were closed and now it is around 4,800. Claiming that the hike will not be as high as in 2022, he said, “It is expected to be between Rs 5 and 50 depending on the brands and the quantity”. He said the hike in the price of lower-end brands of brandy, whiskey, rum, gin and vodka might be around Rs 5 for a quarter bottle (180 ml) and Rs 10 for a half bottle (375 ml). “And for 750 ml (full bottle) it might be around Rs 20,” he said. According to the official, the beer price is also expected to be increased by at least Rs 10 per bottle.

The official said for medium and higher-end brands, the hike would be between Rs 10 and Rs 80. “The proposed rates would be sent to the authorities concerned in the government,” he said adding, “The decision will be announced officially soon”.

Noting that in 2022-2023, the total revenue from liquor sales was Rs 44,098.56 crore, the official said the hike will bring in another Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 crore. “However, the government is still mulling closing down of a few hundred more liquor shops following demands from the public,” he claimed.