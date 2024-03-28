Tipplers’ fav candidate files nomination with thaali around his neck

CHENGALPATTU: The general secretary of Alcohol Drinkers Awareness Association, MS Arumugam, caused a stir at the Chengalpattu Collectorate on Wednesday when he arrived wearing a ‘thaali’ around his neck to file his nomination in the Sriperumbudur constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Claiming to be the ‘voice of the voiceless’, Arumugam said that despite tall promises by MP Kanimozhi to enforce prohibition, he has no faith in the DMK, which has forced him to take matters into his own hands.

“The number of widows who lost their husbands to alcohol is steadily on the rise. I wore a thaali to create awareness about this. My decision to contest the elections is to save these women’s lives,” he said.

Arumugam placed several demands to the State government including giving job priorities to these widows, insurance coverage for those who die due to excessive drinking, education for the kids whose fathers have lost their lives to alcohol, etc. “We also demand that alcohol be made out of sea water and water tanks should be installed at all Tasmac bars so nobody has to buy bottled water anymore,” he explained.

While the State has several people supporting either Theism or Atheism, the reason his association was contesting the election was to raise awareness about liquor lovers and their needs. “Considering bars are the debate grounds for politics, someone should lend their voice to those who drink. Anyone who has ever opened the cap of a liquor bottle in their life is our member,” he said.

It may be noted that 53 people have filed their nominations to contest the elections from the Sriperumbudur constituency.