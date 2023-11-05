Timely treatment keeping dengue mortality low in Thiruvallur, say hospital authorities

CHENNAI: With the neighbouring districts of Chennai reporting a surge in the cases of dengue, Thiruvallur district has also reported a rise in the cases of dengue at the Thiruvallur District Government General Hospital.

Thiruvallur Government Hospital is recording a significant number of fever cases among adults and children.

The adult fever cases in general medicine are about 45-50 cases in a day, while there are about 30 pediatric cases. However, most of the cases being recorded are viral flu or influenza. There are a few cases of dengue reported occasionally.

"We currently have two cases of dengue in adults and three pediatric cases. One child is admitted with slight complications due to dehydration. It is important for parents to visit the hospital in time or their health can become critical," said the dean of the hospital Dr J Revathy.

She added that due to the continuous awareness campaigns, the hospital referrals are timely which has helped to provide the treatment in time and reduce the mortality.

The outpatient general medicine departments is also witnessing about 200 cases on a daily basis.

The hospital authorities have set up an exclusive fever ward and a dengue wardrobe to provide intensive care to those affected with fever and dengue.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the Dengue Special treatment ward at the Thiruvallur Government Hospital.

The Minister also conducted a review meeting with health officials regarding the status of the dengue cases.

Special health camps to detect cases of fever and dengue are also being organised in the district under the supervision of the Deputy Director of Health Services.