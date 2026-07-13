Time will come when DMK does not exist in Tamil Nadu, says senior Congress leader Thangkabalu

"At that time, the present TNCC president B Manickam Tagore and I urged senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the party should align with TVK instead of the DMK, which had refused to offer a share in power. However, that did not happen then. Today, the present government could not have been formed without the support of our five MLAs," he said.

Thangkabalu expressed gratitude to TVK for recognising late chief minister K Kamaraj as one of its ideological inspirations.

He said Rahul Gandhi had supported the formation of the Vijay-led government and added that while the DMK had repeatedly claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu would never accept a coalition government, the electorate had delivered a verdict that enabled the formation of the TVK-led coalition. "That is the reason Congress is standing firmly with TVK in forming and sustaining this government," he said.