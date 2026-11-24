CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded immediate legal action, including arrest, against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, after the District Collector filed a formal police complaint alleging the legislator made unwarranted advances.
In a statement, Anbumani said the District Collector's complaint brought clarity to the controversy, which had been widely debated in the public domain. He said reports of the MLA allegedly sending inappropriate messages to the Collector and visiting her camp office at night had caused widespread shock.
Though the incident reportedly took place months ago, he said no action had been initiated so far, with the government citing the absence of a formal complaint from the Collector as the reason for the delay.
Anbumani said the State Government acknowledged the complaint when the matter came up for hearing before the Madras High Court on Tuesday. He also referred to the judge's questions about the government's proposed action and the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee, as well as the warning against shielding anyone involved in the matter.
With the formal complaint now on record, the government must not delay further action and should initiate all appropriate legal proceedings, including the arrest of the MLA, Anbumani demanded.