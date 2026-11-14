Time to act against officials who fail to keep footpaths free

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has expressed displeasure over the failure of authorities to take meaningful action against footpath encroachments despite repeated directions and ordered government officials to ensure safe passage for pedestrians.
A Division Bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and R Rajesh Vivekananthan directed the chief secretary, Home secretary, director general of police, Chennai corporation commissioner and principal secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to immediately remove encroachments from designated footpaths and ensure walkable footpaths for pedestrians as per procedures prescribed under the relevant statutes and rules.
One Saju Alex filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court, stating that his residential building is situated along Scheme Road, Ellaiamman Colony, Teynampet, and that encroachments, illegal parking and unauthorised automobile repair works were occupying the road. He sought a directive to the government to take appropriate action to remove all encroachments from the road.
The court had earlier issued interim directions on April 28, 2026, to remove encroachments on footpaths, roads and streets that obstructed and endangered pedestrians and motorists. However, finding that the authorities had failed to take meaningful action, it issued further directions on October 5, 2026, to clear the encroachments and ensure safe access for pedestrians.
On Friday, the court observed that no meaningful action appeared to have been initiated and proceeded to consider the issues in the light of the legal position.
Observing that the courts were tired of issuing repeated directions, the court said the time had come to initiate appropriate action against executive authorities to ensure that they honoured the fundamental rights of citizens, as reiterated by Constitutional Courts for several decades.
The court directed the authorities to file an action-taken report by December 10.