Time to act against officials who fail to keep footpaths free

A Division Bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and R Rajesh Vivekananthan directed the chief secretary, Home secretary, director general of police, Chennai corporation commissioner and principal secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to immediately remove encroachments from designated footpaths and ensure walkable footpaths for pedestrians as per procedures prescribed under the relevant statutes and rules.

One Saju Alex filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court, stating that his residential building is situated along Scheme Road, Ellaiamman Colony, Teynampet, and that encroachments, illegal parking and unauthorised automobile repair works were occupying the road. He sought a directive to the government to take appropriate action to remove all encroachments from the road.