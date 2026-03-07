Tilak vows to raise Tamil Nadu’s voice in Upper House, focus on Tiruchy's development

Tilak, who hails from Tiruchy and has been active in the Youth Congress, was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the DMK's support. He was accorded a grand reception in the city on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Tilak said he came from a humble background and had worked for the Congress from the grassroots level. He said his political journey began with the Tiruchy Youth Congress and that he had later worked with party leaders in several states.