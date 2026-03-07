Tilak vows to raise Tamil Nadu’s voice in Upper House, focus on Tiruchy's development

TIRUCHY: Newly elected Congress Rajya Sabha member Christopher Tilak on Saturday said he would work to bring development projects to Tiruchy and raise issues concerning Tamil Nadu in Parliament.
Tilak, who hails from Tiruchy and has been active in the Youth Congress, was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the DMK's support. He was accorded a grand reception in the city on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters, Tilak said he came from a humble background and had worked for the Congress from the grassroots level. He said his political journey began with the Tiruchy Youth Congress and that he had later worked with party leaders in several states.
Tilak also noted that he had been involved in organisational activities in the North East and had played a role in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.
Stating that the Rajya Sabha seat was a responsibility entrusted to him by the party, Tilak said he would raise issues concerning Tamil Nadu in Parliament and work with other MPs from Tiruchy to bring development projects to the region.
He added that he would interact with people in Tiruchy to understand their needs and strive to address them.