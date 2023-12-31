Tight security for Modi’s Tiruchy visit

TIRUCHY: Security has been beefed up at Tiruchy airport from Saturday and five tier security has been planned at Tiruchy airport from Monday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to open the new terminal worth Rs 1,200 crore and confer degree to graduates at Bharathidasan University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit on January 2 to inaugurate the new terminal at Tiruchy airport and various completed projects and and also lay foundation for new projects in which the Chief Minister MK Stalin is also scheduled to participate.

Meanwhile, the official sources from the Bharathidasan university here have said that the Prime Minister will be the chief guest in the annual convocation function and deliver the convocation address while the CM will be the guest of honour and deliver a special address.

It is said, around 2.80 lakh students have been awaiting for their degree certificates for the past three years.

The PM who is scheduled to reach Tiruchy on January 2 at 10 am and would participate in the convocation programme in the university at 10.30 am and would reach Tiruchy airport at 12 noon and inaugurate the new terminal.

Ahead of the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister, the CISF team along with Tiruchy City police have conducted an inspection across the airport and the university.

On Saturday, the Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived at the airport and conducted an elaborate inspection inside the airport while the city police conducted vehicle inspection outside the airport.

Sources from the airport said that the entire airport venue and the university campus would have five tier security from Monday.