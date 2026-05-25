Tight security at TN Secretariat as crowds swell outside Minister’s chambers

With ministers beginning full-fledged administrative work after assuming office, their chambers have been witnessing heavy crowds from morning till evening, prompting authorities to deploy additional police personnel to regulate movement and prevent congestion inside the Secretariat complex.

Officials said the deployment was aimed at managing the steady influx of visitors, including party functionaries, government officials, supporters, well-wishers and members of the public arriving to submit petitions and grievances.

Several ministers' offices witnessed long queues on Monday, with cadres and supporters turning up in large numbers to congratulate ministers on their appointments, while others sought courtesy meetings or submitted representations on civic and constituency-related issues.