Tiger poaching: Bring Bawaria gang leader, says Madras HC to TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to get the custody of the Bawaria gang, who were alleged to have indulged in tiger poaching in the Sathyamangalam reserved forest, from the Maharashtra police by initiating a Prisoner in Transit (PT) Warrant.

A special bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice N Satish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the tiger poaching cases.

The counsel appeared for the State submitted that a top leader of the Bawaria gang who indulged in tiger poaching at Sathyamangalam reserved forest is now under the custody of Maharashtra police.

After the submission, the bench directed the State to initiate a PT warrant and get the custody of the Bawaria gang, and investigate the tiger poaching.

The same bench heard the relocation of Thengumarahada inhabitants' case.

The counsel for the State said that Tamil Nadu (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) CAMPA only had meager funds to relocate the inhabitants.

The Union government also said that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) doesn't have enough funds. However, the bench observed that it is the Union government's statutory duty to preserve the forest and tiger, hence, the bench directed the Union government to release enough funds to relocate the inhabitant.

To Curtail the human-animal encounters and to save the animals in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserves, a proposal was floated in 2011 to relocate the 497 families residing in Thengumarahada. However, it was calculated that the relocation would cost Rs.74.55 crores.