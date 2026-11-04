Tiger killed after being hit by train near Tenkasi

TENKASI: A tiger was killed after being hit by a train between Sengottai and Bhagavathipuram railway stations in Tenkasi district in the early hours of Wednesday (November 4).
The loco pilot of the Palaruvi Express, travelling from Palakkad to Tiruchendur, told the Railway Protection Force (RPF) that the train had hit a tiger. The RPF alerted the Forest Department, and a team led by Tenkasi District Forest Officer Rajmohan visited the spot and inspected the site.
A preliminary inquiry indicated that the tiger came out of a mango grove close to the railway track and was hit while trying to cross. The grove is reportedly near a residential area, and the incident has caused concern among residents.