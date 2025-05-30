Begin typing your search...

    Tiger found dead near Pykara waterfalls in Tamil Nadu

    The forest department officials are investigating the cause of the death.

    AuthorPTIPTI|30 May 2025 10:30 AM IST
    Tiger found dead near Pykara waterfalls in Tamil Nadu
    X
    Representative Image

    UDHAGAMANDALAM: A nine-year-old male tiger was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Pykara waterfalls in Nilgiris district, a forest official said on Friday.

    The officials learnt about the death of the wild cat after some locals who noticed the animal lying dead near the waterfalls informed them.

    The forest department officials are investigating the cause of the death.

    tiger deathNilgirisforest official
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X