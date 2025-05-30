Begin typing your search...
Tiger found dead near Pykara waterfalls in Tamil Nadu
The forest department officials are investigating the cause of the death.
UDHAGAMANDALAM: A nine-year-old male tiger was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Pykara waterfalls in Nilgiris district, a forest official said on Friday.
The officials learnt about the death of the wild cat after some locals who noticed the animal lying dead near the waterfalls informed them.
