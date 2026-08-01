Tamil Nadu

Tiger found dead in Nilgiris stream

According to local people, a violent fight broke out between two tigers on Thursday (July 30) night in the Upper Prospect Estate area.
representative image
representative image
Updated on

NILGIRIS: The Forest Department has initiated a detailed investigation following the mysterious death of a tiger near Naduvattam in the Nilgiris district.

According to local people, a violent fight broke out between two tigers on Thursday (July 30) night in the Upper Prospect Estate area.

On Friday (July 31) morning, locals spotted the carcass of a tiger lying near a stream adjacent to Lower Prospect Estate and immediately alerted the authorities.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and are currently investigating the exact cause of death.

Forest department
Nilgiris
Tiger
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in