Tiger found dead in Nilgiris stream

NILGIRIS: The Forest Department has initiated a detailed investigation following the mysterious death of a tiger near Naduvattam in the Nilgiris district.
According to local people, a violent fight broke out between two tigers on Thursday (July 30) night in the Upper Prospect Estate area.
On Friday (July 31) morning, locals spotted the carcass of a tiger lying near a stream adjacent to Lower Prospect Estate and immediately alerted the authorities.
Forest officials rushed to the spot and are currently investigating the exact cause of death.