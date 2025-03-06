Tiger found dead in Nilgiris district in TN

Begin typing your search...

    6 March 2025
    Representative Image

    UDHAGAMANDALAM: A ten-year-old tiger was found dead in the Nelakottai range in Gudalur forest division in Nilgiris district, due to suspected infighting, a forest department official said on Thursday.

    A post-mortem examination of the dead tiger by a team of veterinarians revealed that the big cat had injuries on the body indicating a fight and a fracture in the head.

    "It is suspected that the tiger may have died in a fight with another big cat. Samples have been collected for forensic examination. Further investigation is on," the official said.

    PTI

