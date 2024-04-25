Tiger found dead in Kulasekaram range of Kanniyakumari Wildlife Division

MADURAI: Tiger was found dead in Kulasekaram Range of Kanniyakumari Wildlife Division on Wednesday. It is close to the buffer zone of Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, sources said. District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden E Prashanth, when contacted, said the animal died due to internal injuries caused by porcupine quills.

A team of Veterinary doctors from Tirunelveli while conducting post-mortem found multiple quills on the carcass. It was a female tiger aged above 12 years. Since the animal was too old, it could have gone in search of small animals as prey.

Earlier, when a rubber tapping worker, Boothalingam, 63, Thittuvilai, came under attack by the tiger, and suffered injuries. One more person, a passerby fell off his two-wheeler in fear after having spotted the tiger, the District Forest Officer said.