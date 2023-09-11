Tiger deaths: Poisoning, infighting cited as probable reasons

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Poisoning is suspected to be the reason behind the death of a tiger, while the other is believed to be killed in infighting near Avalanche dam in The Nilgiris.

A closer examination by expert veterinarians on Sunday revealed the big cats to be male and aged around eight and three years respectively. One of the tigers was found in the stream flowing into the Avalanche dam, while the other was spotted in close proximity in the forest area on Saturday.

Forest Department staff also discovered the carcass of a cow barely 100 metres away suggesting that it could have been poisoned. However, as all the body parts of both the tigers remain intact, the officials believe that it could not be a handiwork of poachers.

“There were no visible injuries on the older tiger, which could have died of poisoning. The other animal was found with a broken vertebral column and injuries in neck, which could be possibly due to infighting. A post mortem revealed the presence of porcupine quills, hair and meat in its stomach,” said an official.

Officials suspect that the dominant male had attacked the cub and consumed the poisoned carcass resulting in its death. A team of veterinarians roped in from Theppakadu, Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and experts from animal husbandry department carried out a post mortem in the presence of D Venkatesh, Conservator of Forest and S Gowtham, District Forest Officer, Nilgiris Forest Division.

Samples of viscera have been lifted from the tigers and cow for an analysis to ascertain the exact reason of their death.

Moreover, a team of 20 staff under Additional Conservator of Forests Devaraj has been formed to search the surrounding area to ascertain whether the animals died due to poisoning or not. “A 20 member special squad of the forest department has been formed to perambulate the forest area with the assistance of a sniffer dog. Also, an inquiry is underway with villagers in nearby areas,” the official added.

A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and further inquiries are on.

With these deaths, the total death count of tigers has gone up to six just in the last one month alone in The Nilgiris. On August 17, a tigress was found dead in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and two cubs in Sigur range.

Earlier, a seven-year-old tiger was spotted dead in a private tea estate in Naduvattam. Forest Department officials then attributed the death of two adult tigers due to infighting, while the cubs apparently couldn’t survive after being abandoned by their mother.