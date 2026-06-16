Tiff over Thanjavur temple funds ends in murder

TIRUCHY: An altercation that erupted after the discussion over accounts after the village temple consecration ended in the murder of one of the organisers in Thanjavur on Monday. Three persons involved in the issue were arrested, and a search is on for two more.
Sources said Rajan (49), an auto driver from Kamarajapuram near Kumbakonam, was one of the organisers of the consecration of the Karumariamman temple in their locality that was held recently. The organisers had raised funds, and Rajan is said to have collected money individually and spent it. When the villagers demanded that he give the details of the funds, he maintained silence.
Irritated villagers continued to demand the account details from him, and a heated argument later turned into a scuffle. All of a sudden, someone pushed Rajan, who fell and fainted. He was taken to Tiruvidaimarudur GH, where the doctors declared him dead.
Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against Mahendran (29), Vinod (35), Sankar (32), Ganesan (35) and Babunath (32) from the same village and arrested Vinod, Sankar and Babunath. Search is on for Mahendran and Ganesan.