TIDEL parks in Madurai and Trichy gets green nod, construction to commence soon

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted environmental clearance for the construction of TIDEL Parks in Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, paving the way for the state government's TIDEL Park Limited to embark on the ambitious project.

The proposed TIDEL Parks, which are slated to come up in Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, will be the latest additions to the state's burgeoning IT infrastructure, following in the footsteps of successful models in Chennai Taramani, Pattabiram, and Coimbatore.

According to officials, the TIDEL Park in Tiruchirappalli will be spread over an area of 14.16 acres, with a built-up area of 5.58 lakh square feet.

The project, which is estimated to cost Rs 315 crore, will feature a ground floor and six floors.

The park will be located near the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur on the Tiruchirappalli-Madurai Highway.

This state-of-the-art facility is expected to provide employment opportunities to approximately 5,000 people.

Similarly, the TIDEL Park in Madurai will be built on a 9.97-acre plot, with a built-up area of 5.67 lakh square feet.

The project, which is expected to cost Rs 289 crore, will have a ground floor and 12 floors.

The park will be situated near the Mattuthavani Bus Stand.

Once completed, the Madurai TIDEL Park is expected to provide employment opportunities to around 5,500 people.

Earlier in December 2024, the TIDEL Park Limited had submitted proposals for environmental clearance for both projects, which were reviewed by the SEIAA.

With the environmental clearance now in place, construction work on the two projects is expected to commence soon.