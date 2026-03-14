Tidco to invest Rs 25 crore each in two Chennai startups

Speaking to reporters, Rajaa said the investments were approved by the corporation’s board under the Tidco Startup Investment Policy-2025, marking a calibrated push by the State government to support deep-tech and advanced manufacturing startups.

Since its establishment in 1965, Tidco has invested in major companies such as Titan (along with Tata), SPIC, and Lakshmi Machine Works during the early years of industrial development in Tamil Nadu, the minister noted. However, he added, large-scale investments by government enterprises had been limited in recent decades.