TIDCO moves to fill AeroHub with businesses after launch

CHENNAI: Days after AeroHub was inaugurated at Vallam Vadagal near Sriperumbudur, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has moved to the next stage by inviting businesses to take up space at the facility, seeking to quickly translate the new infrastructure into commercial activity.
TIDCO's outreach offers flexible spaces ranging from 9,000 to 20,000 sq ft, targeting startups, MSMEs, large enterprises, and multinational companies.
The facility has covered parking, 100 per cent power backup, round-the-clock security and a food court.
The move follows the inauguration of the Chennai Aerospace Park Ltd (CAPL) AeroHub by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave last month.
Developed by TIDCO and TIDEL Park, the Rs 250 crore facility has 3.04 lakh sq ft of built-up space across eight floors.
The project is intended to support aerospace and defence activities, including engineering design, avionics manufacturing and repair, advanced prototyping and defence technology development.
TIDCO is now pitching the facility as a platform for companies seeking a foothold in Sriperumbudur. Its campaign describes AeroHub as a place "where businesses take flight."
The business push comes as Tamil Nadu seeks to build a stronger aerospace and defence ecosystem around the industrial corridor.
TIDCO has said two Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme facilities at AeroHub, an electronic warfare testing facility and an electro-optics testing facility, are ready for inauguration.