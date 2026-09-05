TIDCO moves to fill AeroHub with businesses after launch

Developed by TIDCO and TIDEL Park, the Rs 250 crore facility has 3.04 lakh sq ft of built-up space across eight floors.

The project is intended to support aerospace and defence activities, including engineering design, avionics manufacturing and repair, advanced prototyping and defence technology development.

TIDCO is now pitching the facility as a platform for companies seeking a foothold in Sriperumbudur. Its campaign describes AeroHub as a place "where businesses take flight."