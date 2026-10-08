TIDCO moves to detailed studies for Tiruchy logistics hub, Sivakasi pyrotechnic facility

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has initiated the next stage of planning for two proposed industrial infrastructure projects — a Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) in Tiruchy district and a Pyrotechnic Common Facility Centre in Sivakasi, by inviting consultants to undertake detailed project studies.
For the proposed MMLH, TIDCO has sought a consulting firm to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report and examine project-structuring options. The exercise will provide the technical and financial framework for assessing the viability and possible implementation models of the proposed facility.
The move comes weeks after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced in the Assembly that a multi-modal logistics hub would be established in the Tiruchy region. The government had said the region’s concentration of manufacturing industries and micro, small and medium enterprises made it a suitable location for such infrastructure.
The proposed hub has also received in-principle approval for development as a dry port, with the facility expected to serve exporters in Tiruchy and neighbouring districts.
Separately, TIDCO has invited consultants to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for establishing the Sivakasi Pyrotechnic Common Facility Centre in Virudhunagar district.