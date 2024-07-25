TIDCO moots flight training institutes in Kovilpatti

CHENNAI: To overcome the current shortage of trained pilots and decrease dependence on foreign training institutes for pilots, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), a premier industrial development agency of the Government of Tamil Nadu, has decided to enable Flying Training Organisation (FTO) to operate from an airstrip in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district.

According to TIDCO, the nodal agency by the State Industries Department for the promotion of Defence Industrial Corridor project in Tamil Nadu, has decided to set up the Flying Training Organisation in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, due to factors like less air traffic, moderate weather and good visibility.

“To finalise the modalities of the Flying Training Organisation in Kovilpatti, TIDCO invited interested parties to submit their Expression of Interests (EOI) for selection of FTO operator. Based on the responses of EOIs received, we will finalise and initiate the selection procedure,” a senior official said.

Going by TIDCO’s project details, an airstrip has been identified at Kovilpatti (an unused runway at a distance of about 6 km from Kovilpatti town) and this is an asphalt-topped runway measuring about 1.2 km in length and 15 metres in width.

“This airstrip was built by Lakshmi Mills for their private plane on a land area of about 63 hectares leased from the GoTN in two villages Nalatinputhur and Thonugal. The runway has suffered normal wear and tear due to weather over the last 20 years since known landing of any plane. However, there is no vegetation growth on the surface indicating ease of being put to use once again after basic repairs. This unused airstrip can accommodate operations of about more than 10 trainer aeroplanes due to it being away from air traffic concentrated locations, good connectivity to other parts of the country and availability of a good runway which could be developed,” the project detail read.

TIDCO will establish the basic infrastructure such as resurfacing of the runway and marking of the runway, basic levelling of the area, setting up of windsock, provision of basic utilities such as power availability, water, etc., and fencing of the entire area.

The FTO operator will enter into a tenancy agreement with TIDCO by remitting rental fees based on flying hours for utilisation of the FTO facilities and their primary focus shall be on delivering flying training services, including programme development, instructional delivery and certification of trainees.

Interested parties can submit their respective details to TIDCO by August 9, 2024.