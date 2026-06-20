TIDCO floats tender to oversee construction of Kovilpatti flight training facility

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has floated a tender to appoint an ‘independent engineer’ for monitoring construction of the proposed Flying Training Organisation (FTO) at Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, marking the latest step in the State government’s efforts to establish a dedicated pilot-training hub.
The tender comes months after TIDCO revived the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model with a revised concession framework following an earlier attempt that failed to attract firm private-sector participation.
Officials had then cited concerns relating to commercial viability, infrastructure readiness and risk allocation. According to the tender notice issued on Saturday, the selected independent engineer will oversee construction of the facility and ensure compliance with technical specifications, project milestones and contractual obligations during implementation. Interested firms have been invited to submit proposals by July 15.
The proposed FTO will be developed at the unused Kovilpatti airstrip, located about 6 km from the town. Under the concession model, the private operator will upgrade the runway, establish hangars, classrooms, hostels and allied infrastructure, and operate the facility in accordance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation norms.
The project is aimed at meeting the aviation sector's growing demand for trained commercial pilots and reducing dependence on overseas flight-training academies. “The facility, once operational, can emerge as a key pilot-training centre in southern India while giving a new lease of life to the dormant airstrip,” an official said.