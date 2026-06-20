TIDCO floats tender to oversee construction of Kovilpatti flight training facility

The tender comes months after TIDCO revived the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model with a revised concession framework following an earlier attempt that failed to attract firm private-sector participation.

Officials had then cited concerns relating to commercial viability, infrastructure readiness and risk allocation. According to the tender notice issued on Saturday, the selected independent engineer will oversee construction of the facility and ensure compliance with technical specifications, project milestones and contractual obligations during implementation. Interested firms have been invited to submit proposals by July 15.