Tickets completely booked until May for Tirunelveli-Chennai special train

CHENNAI: To clear the summer vacation rush, Southern Railway has announced special trains to run between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli.

In this regard, tickets have been booked completely as soon as the advanced reservation portal opened.

The reservation tickets have been booked till May and waiting list extends to nearly 100 to 200 in 2nd class sleeper coaches.

It is to be noted that only a few seats are available in AC coaches.

According to Southern Railway, almost all the tickets in the special trains including Vande Bharat express has been completely booked.

Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Special will leave Tirunelveli at 06.45 pm on every Thursday from 11th April to 30th May and reach Chennai at 8:30 am on the next day.

In return, the train will depart from Chennai Egmore at 3PM on all Fridays and passing through Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Thanjavur, Trichy and Madurai will reach Tirunelveli at 07.10 am on the next day.