Begin typing your search...

Tickets completely booked until May for Tirunelveli-Chennai special train

The reservation tickets have been booked till May and waiting list extends to nearly 100 to 200 in 2nd class sleeper coaches.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 April 2024 9:28 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-10 09:59:43.0  )
Tickets completely booked until May for Tirunelveli-Chennai special train
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: To clear the summer vacation rush, Southern Railway has announced special trains to run between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli.

In this regard, tickets have been booked completely as soon as the advanced reservation portal opened.

The reservation tickets have been booked till May and waiting list extends to nearly 100 to 200 in 2nd class sleeper coaches.

It is to be noted that only a few seats are available in AC coaches.

According to Southern Railway, almost all the tickets in the special trains including Vande Bharat express has been completely booked.

Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Special will leave Tirunelveli at 06.45 pm on every Thursday from 11th April to 30th May and reach Chennai at 8:30 am on the next day.

In return, the train will depart from Chennai Egmore at 3PM on all Fridays and passing through Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Thanjavur, Trichy and Madurai will reach Tirunelveli at 07.10 am on the next day.

TamilnaduTirunelveli-Chennai special trainTirunelveli-Chennai special train bookingSpecial train bookingNellai special train bookingVande Bharat express booking
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X