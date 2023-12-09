Tibetan tries to travel to SL using fake passport, held

CHENNAI: A man of Tibetan origin, who tried to travel to Sri Lanka using a fake passport, was arrested at the Chennai airport on Friday.

The Air India flight to Colombo was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 1.30 am. While checking the travel documents of the passengers, the immigration officials found a youth aged about 25 years carrying a Nepal passport with him.

Growing suspicious about his demeanour, the officials questioned him. But the youth was evasive in his replies, which only made them more suspicious. The officials cancelled his trip and took him for questioning.

During the interrogation, the officials found that he was from Tibet and the passport he was carrying with him was fake. Soon, the passenger was arrested and Q Branch of the State police and the CBI were alerted about the incident. State and central officers came to the airport and held inquiries with the passenger.

Now, an investigation is on to find to which group he belongs to, and where and with whom he was staying in Chennai.