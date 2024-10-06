Three-year-old, traffic cop among 4 killed in road accidents in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Four persons, including a three-year-old child, were killed in three separate road accidents around the city on Friday and Saturday.

Gagan Sai (3), was killed in front of his mother after he got knocked down by an autorickshaw near Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur district on Friday evening. Police said the mother alighted a bus with the child and was walking towards her home when the child ran across the road after noticing a relative on the other side.

The mother was speaking on her mobile phone, and before she could react, the speeding auto hit the child, killing him on the spot. Kanagamma Chathiram police have registered a case and arrested the auto driver.

In another incident near Manali on Saturday, Lakshmanan (36), a head constable attached to the Ennore Traffic enforcement wing died after his bike collided with a stationary crane parked on the road. When he met with the accident, Lakshmanan was on his way to Manali New Town for duty. Police said that the traffic cop lost balance due to the bad roads and sustained head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet.

In Gummidipoondi on Saturday, two employees of an audit firm in Royapettah — Santhosh (23) and Annie (21) — were killed after their two-wheeler rammed into a truck ahead of them. They were on the way to Tada Waterfalls as part of a group.

Annie died on spot, while Santhosh succumbed to his injuries later.

Police said Annie rode the two-wheeler while Santhosh was riding pillion.