Three workers killed, four injured as under-construction structure collapses in Hosur

COIMBATORE: Three workers were crushed to death, and four others were seriously injured after an under-construction entrance structure collapsed at a private factory in Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Kumaresan (39), from Tirupattur, Michael (26), from Tiruvannamalai, and Srinivasan (26), from Hosur. The injured workers, Ganesh (39), Raju Bhai (28), Rohith (25), and Raghu (35), were rescued and admitted to the Hosur GH, where they are undergoing treatment.
The accident occurred at a private automobile components manufacturing unit in Bedarapalli area of SIPCOT Phase I, where 17 workers were engaged in constructing an entrance structure. While construction work was under way, the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers beneath the debris.
On receiving information, a team of fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the assistance of SIPCOT police. After an extensive operation, the bodies of the three workers were retrieved from the debris and sent to the Hosur GH for postmortem examination.
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police GS Anitha visited the injured workers at the hospital and enquired about their condition. The Hosur SIPCOT police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the collapse.