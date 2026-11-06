Three workers killed, four injured as under-construction structure collapses in Hosur

The deceased were identified as Kumaresan (39), from Tirupattur, Michael (26), from Tiruvannamalai, and Srinivasan (26), from Hosur. The injured workers, Ganesh (39), Raju Bhai (28), Rohith (25), and Raghu (35), were rescued and admitted to the Hosur GH, where they are undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred at a private automobile components manufacturing unit in Bedarapalli area of SIPCOT Phase I, where 17 workers were engaged in constructing an entrance structure. While construction work was under way, the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers beneath the debris.