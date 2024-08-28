Three women die, 14 injured after auto overturns near Tenkasi

CHENNAI: Three women died in a road accident after a auto overturned in Surandai near Tenkasi, according to a Daily Thanthi reports.

It is reported that people were travelling from Thiruchitrambalam to Anaikulam to go to the farm for agricultural works.

The load auto overturned when the driver tried to turn the vehicle on seeing a dog coming across.

In this incident, 3 women died and 14 people were injured.

All 14 injured persons have been admitted to Tenkasi Government Hospital for further treatment.