Three who damaged patrol vehicle, attacked police constables arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men who damaged the patrol vehicle and attacked two police constables in Pallavaram on Wednesday.

The Pallavaram police were on patrol near the police station road on Wednesday evening. During that time the police noticed three men fighting with each other on the roadside and soon the head constable Prushothaman and constable Murali Krishnan went to them and warned them not to fight in public places.

Police said that all three of them had consumed liquor and they started to abuse the policemen and one of them took a stone and broke the glass doors of the vehicle and they also attacked the policemen.

However, with the help of the local villagers the police managed to catch all three of them and they were taken to the Pallavaram police station.

During the inquiry, the police identified them as Rajesh (33), Mahesh Kumar (31) and Gopi (31) of Hastinapuram and all three were arrested and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.