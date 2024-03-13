Three tonnes of smuggled PDS rice seized in Tiruchy, three arrested

TIRUCHY: Police on Tuesday seized three tonnes of PDS rice smuggled by a lorry at Samayapuram and arrested three persons in this connection. It is said, the Samayapuram police received information that a huge quantity of PDS rice has been smuggled and they conducted a vehicle inspection at various places.

When a team was holding a vehicle check at Valady Siva temple, they suspected a lorry and stopped the vehicle and inquired the lorry driver who gave contradictory replies to the police.

Subsequently, the police inspected the lorry in which they were shocked to see as many as 95 bags of PDS weighing three tonnes and seized them and handed them over to Civil Supplies CID police. Later, they arrested the lorry driver Krishnamurthy from Manachanallur and his assistants Velu and Arjunan. Further investigations are on.