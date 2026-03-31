Three toll plazas in Tamil Nadu to go barrier-free

CHENNAI: Marking a shift towards fully automated fee collection on national highways to eliminate long queues, enable uninterrupted traffic flow and reduce travel time, barrier-less tolling under the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system will be rolled out at 16 toll plazas across the country, including three in Tamil Nadu.
The ones in Tamil Nadu are Nemili and Chennasamudram on NH-48, and Paranur on NH-45.
The MLFF system will function through a combination of high-performance RFID readers linked to FASTag accounts and ANPR cameras powered by AI analytics. As vehicles pass through the toll stretch at highway speeds, cameras will capture number plates while RFID readers simultaneously detect FASTag details. The system will match and verify vehicle data in real time and automatically deduct the toll amount from the linked account, eliminating the need for physical toll booths or barriers.
According to an NHAI official, groundwork for the transition has begun, with locations being marked to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras. "The work will be completed in four months. After software installation and testing, it will start functioning," the official said.
Officials said the dual-layer system is designed to improve accuracy and prevent revenue leakage, with ANPR acting as a backup in cases where FASTag detection fails. On access-controlled highways, toll charges may also be calculated based on the exact distance travelled using entry and exit data.
The move to bring in the new system will help reduce fuel consumption and emissions, and cut costs in maintaining physical toll infrastructure.
In phase two, NHAI will roll it out at 36 fee plazas across the country.