Three toll plazas in Tamil Nadu to go barrier-free

The ones in Tamil Nadu are Nemili and Chennasamudram on NH-48, and Paranur on NH-45.

The MLFF system will function through a combination of high-performance RFID readers linked to FASTag accounts and ANPR cameras powered by AI analytics. As vehicles pass through the toll stretch at highway speeds, cameras will capture number plates while RFID readers simultaneously detect FASTag details. The system will match and verify vehicle data in real time and automatically deduct the toll amount from the linked account, eliminating the need for physical toll booths or barriers.