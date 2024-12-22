Three Tamil Nadu districts brace for heavy rain on December 24 and 25

CHENNAI: Isolated places over Chengalpattu, Viluppuram and Cuddalore, as well as Puducherry are expected to receive heavy showers on December 24 and 25 (Tuesday and Wednesday), the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said.

The rainfall is triggered by the well-marked low pressure area over westcentral Bay of Bengal which persisted over the same region at 2.30 pm on December 22, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system is then likely to move west-southwestwards and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around December 24, it added.

As per the IMD, there can be light to moderate rainfall over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between December 24 and 26 while there is a chance of isolated heavy rainfall on December 25 and 26 (Thursday). Thunderstorms and lightning too are likely at one or two places in the same region on the same days.

Chennai city will see a partly cloudy sky on Monday (December 23) with light to moderate rain likely over a few areas. Maximum temperature in the city may be between 31-32°C while minimum temperature is expected to be in the 24-25°C range.

The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the north Tamil Nadu coast as cyclonic winds, with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are likely to prevail on December 22 and 23.