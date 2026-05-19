Three swept away by huge wave saved off Lemur Beach in Kanniyakumari

Sailesh is said to have been carried about 200 metres into the sea. Members of the public and fire station personnel rushed to the spot, acted swiftly and rescued all three safely. Vaishnavi was admitted to Ganapathipuram Government Primary Health Centre, while Sailesh was admitted to a private hospital in Rajakkamangalam.

Vaishnavi was later shifted to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment, where she continues to receive treatment.