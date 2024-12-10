Three surrender in court for Thanjavur minibus driver's murder

TIRUCHY: Three persons who were involved in a murder case in Thanjavur surrendered before the court in Jayankondam in Ariyalur on Monday.

Sources said that on Saturday, an unidentified gang murdered Siva Manikandan (28), a minibus driver at Ayyampettai bus stop in Thanjavur and escaped.

Ayyempettai police registered a case and were searching for the gang.

The police secured four persons on suspicion on the day of the incident and they were identified as Hemadeepan (20), from Gandhi Nagar in Ayyampettai, Karan (26) from Bharathidasan Nagar, Kathirvel (25) from Thanjavur Keezha Vasal and a 17-year-old boy.

It was learnt that the four arrested persons were close associates of the gang that murdered Siva Manikandan. Subsequently, five special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

On Monday J Sundaresan (20) from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, R Parameswaran (20) from Mathagadi Bazaar, and S Rahul (19) from Vellan Chetti Street surrendered before Jayankondam Judicial Magistrate Judge Rajasekaran.

They were later remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. Among the accused, Sundaresan is said to be a habitual offender against whom several cases are pending across various police stations.