Three students drown in Kollidam river; all bodies recovered near Tirumanur

TIRUCHY: Three students who were taking bath at Kollidam river drowned on Sunday and all the three bodies were recovered at Tirumanur in Ariyalur on Monday.

A group of 30 persons from Ambattur in Chennai came to Ammal Village near Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district for a family function. On return, nine persons among the group took bath in the Kollidam river at Tirumanur on Sunday evening. It is said, there was water at around 30 feet depth near the Kollidam bridge.

After a while, six persons among the nine who took bath returned but three went missing. They were identified as M Santhana Krishnan (17) and B Pachaiyappan (17) both from Ambattur and M Deepak alias Deenadayalan (21) from Thanjavur.

Soon, the others raised alarm and passed the information to the Tirumanur police station and Ariyalur Fire and Rescue personnel after search retrieved the bodies of Santhana Krishnan and Pachayappan. Meanwhile on Monday, a NDRF personnel from Viruddachalam retrieved the body of Deepak.