Three spectators gored to death by bulls at ‘erudhu vidum vizha’ in Salem, Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Three spectators were gored to death by bulls at ‘erudhu vidum vizha’ (bull race) organised in Salem and Krishnagiri districts.

Police said T Thirumalesh (30), a painter from a village near Kalingavaram near Shoolagiri was among the crowd of spectators watching the bull race organised in Basthalapalli village as part of Pongal celebrations on Thursday.

More than 200 bulls participated in the race. “One of the bulls suddenly charged into the crowd and gored the youth from behind. He suffered a critical injury on his head and was rushed to Krishnagiri Government Hospital; however, he died on the way. Following his death, the bull race was suspended immediately,” police said.

On receiving information, the Shoolagiri police rushed to the spot and held an inquiry. The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons. In another incident too, M Manivel (46), a daily wager from Sentharapatti was watching the bull race, when an animal ran amok into the crowd and attacked him to death. Police said Manivel suffered a deep injury in his neck and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Thammampatti police held an inquiry into the incident organised without adhering to safety norms. Bulls from Thammampatti, Sentharapatti, Nagiampatti and Ulipuram areas participated in the ‘erudhu vidum vizha’.

At Karuppur in Salem, Vediappan (35), a construction labourer from Kattuvalavu in Senaigoundanur was watching the bull race organized as part of a temple festival when a bull charged at him. He died on the way to the hospital and was taken to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital in Salem for a post-mortem. The deceased is survived by his wife and children.