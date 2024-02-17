Three sentenced to life for murder over land dispute in Vellore

VELLORE: The Vellore additional sessions court sentenced a farmer and his two sons for the murder of their neighbour in 2019. Kannan (60) and Singaram (64) were farmers of Pudur Soolaimedu in Kaniyambadi on the outskirts of Vellore. Disputes were frequent among them over land boundaries. On July 25, 2019 Kannan’s cow reportedly strayed into Singaram’s land, which worsened the dispute.

In the aftermath of the incident, Singarm and his sons Kandeepan (38) and Manikandan (34) allegedly attacked Kannan and his wife Rani. Kannan was rushed to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed after three days. Vellore south police arrested Singaram, Kandeepan and Manikandan. The additional sessions court tried them. On Friday judge Revathi sentenced the trio to life-term each and levied fines. After which they were then taken to the Vellore Central Prison.