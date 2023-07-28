Three sadhus ‘crawl’ from Gangotri to Rameswaram for a pandemic-free world

TIRUVANNAMALAI: It was a strange spectacle for the locals along the National Highway in Vandavasi as they witnesse d three sadhus ‘crawling’ (actually a mix of crawling and push-ups) for a world free from the pandemic in the future on Wednesday.

The three started their crawl from Gangotri in Uttarakhand on June 29 last year with the aim of reaching Rameswaram.

Accompanied by a support vehicle the three would place a thermocol sheet in front of them, lie on it, stretch their hands and place a stone in front of them, get up, take the thermocol sheet to where the stone was placed, and repeat the process. They said they cover around 10 km daily and that the exercise was to ensure that the world was not affected by pandemics like COVID-19 in the future.