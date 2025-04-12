Three people die in separate incidents while trying to cross railway track near Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: In separate incidents, three people, including an elderly woman, were tragically killed after being hit by trains while crossing the tracks near Tiruvallur on Friday.

According to Daily Thanthi, when an unidentified man attempted to cross the tracks near the Tiruvallur railway overbridge, he was fatally struck by an electric train.

In a similar incident, another 35-year-old man was hit and killed by a speeding train while carelessly crossing the tracks between Putlur and Sevappet railway station. Also, an elderly woman died after being struck by a train near the Sevvapet railway station.

Cops along with other railway police officials, rushed to the different accident sites and recovered the bodies which were sent to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The Tiruvallur Railway Police have registered cases for all three incidents and are trying to ascertain the identities of the individuals. Police said that such accidents continued to occur near the Tiruvallur railway station due to individuals crossing the tracks without any caution.