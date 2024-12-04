Begin typing your search...

    Three people die in road accident in Vellore as jeep rams into lorry

    Reports stated one of the occupant was rescued with serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Dec 2024 8:51 AM IST
    Three people die in road accident in Vellore as jeep rams into lorry
    X
    Visuals from the spot 

    CHENNAI: Three people died when the jeep they were travelling in crashed into a lorry parked on the service road, according to the Daily Thanthi report.

    It is reported that the accident occurred on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH near Konavattam in the Vellore district this morning when the driver lost control of the jeep.

    Three people travelling in the jeep, including Malik Basha from the Manali Chennai, died on the spot.

    Reports stated one of the occupant was rescued with serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

    The police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

    accidentLorryChennai - Bengaluru highway
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick