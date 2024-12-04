Three people die in road accident in Vellore as jeep rams into lorry

CHENNAI: Three people died when the jeep they were travelling in crashed into a lorry parked on the service road, according to the Daily Thanthi report.

It is reported that the accident occurred on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH near Konavattam in the Vellore district this morning when the driver lost control of the jeep.

Three people travelling in the jeep, including Malik Basha from the Manali Chennai, died on the spot.

Reports stated one of the occupant was rescued with serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.